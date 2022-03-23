Read It in the Morning Paper: Kelli Stargel, Quentin Darrington

KELLI STARGEL, a Lakeland Republican, was honored with an hour-long, bipartisan sendoff as her 14th and final Florida legislative session ended. She served four years in the House and 10 in the Senate, where she capped her career as appropriations chair. With her time in the Legislature ending in November due to term limits, she says she has no current plans to run for another office but isn’t ruling it out either. (Subscribers-only story)
QUENTIN EARL DARRINGTON, a Lakeland-bred Broadway actor, plays two major roles in “MJ: The Musical,” which is in its fourth month at the Neil Simon Theater in NYC. The dual roles have him sometimes switching mid-sentence between Michal Jackson’s supportive manager and his domineering father. (Subscribers-only story)
Larry Rankin
March 23, 2022 @ 10:45 am
We will see Quintin at the end of April when we will be in NYC. We chose MJ because we want to support him, so proud of him.