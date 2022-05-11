Read It in the Morning Paper: Judicial Elections, Rehab Hospital

JUDGES: Brenda Ramirez, a Lakeland lawyer, will become a circuit judge in January as she was the only candidate who filed for an open seat on the 10th Judicial Circuit. In addition, 11 incumbent circuit judges have been re-elected since nobody challenged them by the deadline. On the county bench, three judges were re-elected and five candidates qualified for an open seat in the Aug. 23 election: John Flynn, Ruth Moracen Knight, Carmalita Lall, Adam David Patton and Tara Wheat. (Campaign finance reports)
ENCOMPASS HEALTHhas opened its 50-bed rehabilitation hospital at Harden Boulevard and Oakbridge Parkway. The $40-million facility employs 135 people. | Hospital website