Read It in the Morning Paper: Hospital Employees, Cold Temps

HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE VACCINES: Today is the deadline for health-care facilities to comply with federal rules requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who haven’t received an exemption. Lakeland Regional Health, like other Polk hospitals, issued a statement suggesting it is ready to follow the regulations but not mentioning penalties for employees who don’t comply. (Subscribers-only story)
COLD TEMPS: A cold front is expected to bring temperatures in northwest Polk down as low as 29 degrees early Sunday morning— the coldest here since 2018.