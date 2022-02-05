Read It in the Morning Paper: Duck Hunting, The King’s Church
- DUCK HUNTING: Residents along Lake Parker are appealing to government agencies to halt the currently legal practice of duck hunting on the lake, citing danger and pre-dawn noise in their residential setting. (Subscribers-only story)
- THE KING’S CHURCH, a five-year-old congregation that held services in a school lunchroom until 2020, is growing and recently bought the 97-year-old brick sanctuary on South Florida Avenue that previously housed Westminster Presbyterian and Grace City Church.