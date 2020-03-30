Read It in the Morning Paper: Coronavirus

CITYAND BUSINESSES: An article previewing today’s City Commission meeting may sow some confusion. It starts by saying that Mayor Bill Mutz will recommend the city close all non-essential businesses, based on statements the mayor made on Thursday. However, Mutz later decided not to make that recommendation, saying a policy should be countywide, as LkldNow reported Saturday.
BUSINESSES: Reporter Gary White takes a look at how social-distancing measures are affecting yoga studios, which are offering classes via live-stream and video, and massage therapy and spa services: most are suspending hands-on visits; some are offering gift cards, facial/body products and virtual services.