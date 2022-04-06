Read It in the Morning Paper: Challenged Books, Body Cams, Thunderbirds

CHALLENGED BOOKS: Two more books that were challenged as inappropriate for those under 18 should be returned to Polk County high school libraries, two review committees recommended. “Beloved” by Toni Morrison got 15 votes out of 17 for return to high schools, and “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult got 14 votes out of 17. So far, the committees have reviewed six of the 16 challenged books; none has been recommended removed from all schools.
BODY CAMERAS should be implemented for Lakeland police officers by this fall, Assistant Chief Hans Lehman told city commissioners Monday. That’s several months earlier than previously estimates.