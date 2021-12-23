Read It in the Morning Paper: Capitol Riot Defendant, Food Truck

CAPITOL RIOT: Prosecutors wanted to revoke bond for Capitol riot defendant Joshua Doolin of Polk City after FBI agents found a rifle in his home in violation of his release terms. But a federal judge in Washington is allowing him to remain free and attend his wedding, scheduled for Jan. 4 at a Lakeland church. The judge is also allowing co-defendant Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland, to travel from Albany, Ga., to serve as best man in the wedding.
DRICA’S FAVORITES, a popular food truck serving coffees and Brazilian pastries, will shut down Jan. 8. Owner Drica Mellas is selling the yellow food truck but not the brand.