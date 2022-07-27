Read It in the Morning Paper: Burlington Coat Factory, County Garbage

BURLINGTON COAT FACTORY is leaving its anchor location at Lakeland Square mall and moving across U.S. 98 this fall to Shoppes of Lakeland alongside retailers like Target and Ashley Furniture.
COUNTY GARBAGE: County commissioners are again raising concerns about garbage collection in unincorporated western Polk amid rising homeowner complaints this month about missed pickups by FCC Environmental Services. FCC, whose contract with the county runs through September 2024, blames driver illnesses and delayed equipment delivery for the service issues. (Subscribers-only story)