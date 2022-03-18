Read It in the Morning Paper: BS Farm, School Library Books

BS RANCH & FARM, the east Lakeland waste recycling facility that has been subject of odor complaints, was denied a permit to continue operating by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The business can continue operating as it goes through an appeals process.
REMOVED BOOKS: The committees advising the Polk County School Board have recommended that two more challenged books be returned to school libraries. Majorities voted that “George” by Alex Gino should be available at all school levels and “The Vincent Boys” by Abbi Glines be available in high schools. The books remain “quarantined’ until the School Board votes on them.