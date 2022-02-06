Read It in the Morning Paper: Book Ban, COVID-19

BOOK BAN: The effort to remove 16 books from Polk school libraries is an initiative of the Florida Citizens Alliance, The Ledger reports in a subscribers-only story. The non-profit organization has worked to ban certain books in schools throughout Florida for five years and prompted the state law that allows any citizen, not just parents of school children, to challenge books in school libraries. | ALSO:Why this complaint is being handled differently | Background
COVID-19 INFECTIONS declined in Polk County for a third straight week, with 5,268 new cases reported last week. Testing positivity declined from 27.6% to 20.7%, according to the Florida Department of Health. Deaths in Polk attributed to the virus increased to 43 last week from 24 a week earlier, the CDC reports. | ALSO:LkldNow coverage and charts