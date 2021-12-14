Read It in the Morning Paper: Arrest, History Center
- ARREST: A 20-year-old substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School employed through Kelly Services was arrested and charged with sexual battery after admitting she had sex with a student several times, the Polk Sheriff’s Office said. ALSO: New York Post | Daily Mirror (UK) | News Channel 8 | Fox 13 News
- HISTORY CENTER: A committee led by former City Commissioner Don Selvage is in the final push of a drive to raise the final $25k needed to equip the Lakeland History and Culture Center at the Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton. | Learn more | Donate