Read It in the Morning Paper

PEDIATRIC COVID-19: Lakeland Regional Health is seeing a marked increase over two months ago in the number of children testing positive in its pediatric emergency department, with admissions to hospital care rising from an average of one a day then to five on Monday. That level is “similar to that during our Delta surge” last summer, the hospital’s chief informatics officer says.
COUNTY GARBAGE: Polk County commissioners are dissatisfied with FCC Environmental, the company the county has contracted with to collect garbage in Lakeland’s unincorporated suburbs. They are giving the company 30 days to improve its service or lose its contract.