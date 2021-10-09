Read It in the Morning Paper: Mayor, Qgiv

MAYOR: Polk Sheriff Grady Judd clarified that he does not endorse candidates in municipal elections. His statement came after questions were raised about whether a photo of Judd and mayoral candidate Saga Stevin on her campaign literature implied his endorsement. “I know both candidates and, of course, I am a longtime friend of Mayor Bill Mutz. It is up to Lakeland voters to choose their next mayor, not me,” he said.
QGIV, a Lakeland company that provides online fund-raising tools, announced that its platform has processed more than $2 billion in donations to nonprofits. ALSO:News release