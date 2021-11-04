Purses With a Purpose for Pace Center for Girls Polk

Another year has passed with COVID-19’s impact still lingering on everyone’s mind, but that has not stopped the Pace Center for Girls, Polk County from continuing its annual Posh Purse Party event from taking place. Last year’s success, given the drastic changes to the fundraiser’s setting from in-person to virtual, has paved the way for an even bigger and better rendition of the yearly showing.

The Posh Purse Party is a mix between a silent auction and a lottery, where designer purses are donated for a large raffle pool, with a dedicated Gentleman’s Corner to ensure all comers can be involved and participate. Individuals and businesses alike donate multiple accessory items for many hopefuls to try and win, with most participants usually coming out with one or more items.

Pace Polk’s Board of Directors have been hopeful and preparing for the event since the end of summer, eager to prepare the staple autumn fundraiser. LaQuitta Ghent, co-chair of the Pace Polk Posh Purse Party committee says, “What a great way to shop and jump start your holiday shopping, and supporting the wonderful initiatives of the Pace Center for Girls, Polk County! That’s what I call shopping with a purpose!”

These “purses with a purpose” help The Pace Center for Girls, whose objective is to provide at-risk girls the tools and support they need for a better future via education, counseling and advocacy.

Pace has gone virtual multiple times since its inception during March 2020 when COVID-19 precautions began, offering full remote services up to and including academic classes, counseling services and a variety of support for our girls. Laptops were given to those who needed it to remain connected with staff for consistent contact and touch points throughout the week.

Pace has continued to adapt to all COVID-19 measures for the safety of students and staff while providing the education and services needed to succeed. As of August 2021, the doors to their buildings have been reopened for their girls and the faculty has been reunited with them after over a year of remote schooling.

That isn’t to say that the Pace Center for Girls has not had their struggles beyond COVID-19’s change of protocols. Prior to their reopening, their building suffered severe storm damage in April of this year. Significant flooding took place within the structure that required over 600 gallons of water to be pumped out by Waller Construction.

Now more than ever, this fundraiser remains crucial for ensuring that funds are raised to help offset the expensive costs of repairs in addition to supporting their girls and staff.

Tickets are only $10, and the first 200 people who register will get a Disney purse.

Your entry ticket includes access to the virtual event that runs from Tuesday, November 9 at 9 a.m. to Thursday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Once the website goes live, all purses (value at $100+) and traditional silent auction items such as spa gifts, local experiences, sport tickets, and more will be available to be bid upon. For the Premier Purses (like Valentino, Chloe, Tory Burch, and Kenneth Cole) and Yeti Cooler of Cheer (valued at $500+), guests will purchase tickets to be entered into a drawing.

Winners will be drawn during the livestream portion on November 11th at 7 p.m. If you have won a purse, then you will swing by Pace Polk to pick up your winnings the following week. Even if you don’t win a purse, you can still get a Disney purse with your entry ticket.. Tickets available now at http://www.ppp21.givesmart.com/.