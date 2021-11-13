Football Playoffs: Lake Gibson Overtakes Lakeland; Tenoroc Eliminated; Lakeland Christian Advances

Lakeland High School was eliminated from the football playoffs in the first round Friday, losing to Lake Gibson 24-20, the Dreadnaughts’ second loss to the Braves this year. Next week, Lake Gibson faces Edgewater in Orlando in the semifinals. | Ledger article (subscribers only)

Among other Lakeland teams, Tenoroc was eliminated in a 42-6 loss to Clewiston. Victory Christian routed Foundation Academy 24-7, and move on to play at Zephyrhills Christian next week. Tonight, Santa Fe Catholic faces St. Edwards.