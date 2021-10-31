Polk’s COVID-19 Numbers Declining; Testing Positivity Lowest in 17 Months
COVID 19 in Polk County for the week ending Oct. 28, according to the Florida Department of Health:
- New cases: 413, the lowest since mid-June
- Testing positivity: 3.4%, the lowest since mid-May 2020
- New vaccinations: 1,626, down from 1,754 the previous week. Vaccinations have decreased every week since 9,560 were administered the last week of July
- Population age 12+ with at least one vaccination: 66%, compared with 73% statewide
- Fully vaccinated: 58.8%, according to the CDC
- Deaths: 51, according to the CDC