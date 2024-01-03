Managers of The Polk Theatre were overjoyed last week to receive a $141,500 grant from Publix Super Markets Charities.

The historic theater posted a photo of staff members holding a large check under the marquee, which was updated with the message “Thank You Publix Charities.”

The message read: “Thank you so very much Publix Super Markets Charities for this amazingly generous grant. We can’t wait to get started with the projects that it will cover including restoration of the marquee, major sound system upgrade, new fire escape/emergency doors and a new spotlight.”

The Polk Theatre was built in 1928 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It hosted many famous performers over the decades — including Elvis Presley in 1956 — but was threatened with demolition in 1982 because of low attendance.

A group of Lakeland residents formed a nonprofit group, borrowed money, secured a grant from the state and bought the theater for $300,000. It continues to operate as a nonprofit.

The Polk Theatre suffered a setback last summer when a burst pipe flooded the sub-basement. It was closed for seven weeks — from July 9 to Aug. 26 — while the cleanup and repairs were performed.

