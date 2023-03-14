Boys & Girls Club of Polk County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County uses grants for programs that help at-risk children and their families.

Grants director Ashley Ray said the $2,500 grant will help with program costs during after-school and summer sessions that include: tutoring, sports, health and wellness, academic enrichment and workforce readiness. All services are provided at no cost to families.

Like other nonprofits, funds come from different segments of the giving community.

“Our resource development efforts are focused on individual and corporate donations which currently account for 40% of our budget, with a target of 50% within the next three years,” Ray said.

She added that there is a financial benefit to individuals and businesses in the community that invest in youth. In addition to serving over 180,000 meals per year “….the mentoring, exercise and academic support improves high school graduation, reduces crime and teen pregnancy, and we do it for free,” she said.

These outcomes are only possible through support from both individuals and companies that realize money invested equals benefits for the community, she said.