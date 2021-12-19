Polk Seeing an Upward Bump in COVID-19 Cases

After Polk County experienced its lowest COVID-19 numbers in months during November, both the volume of cases and testing positivity have gradually increased during December. Dr. Joy Jackson, who directs the Florida Department of Health’s Polk office, calls last week’s 32% week-over-week rise in new cases “quite alarming” and warns we could be seeing a fourth surge that is likely fueled by the omicron variant.

Here is a snapshot of the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, covering the week of Dec. 10-16.

New cases: 495, compared with the 374 the previous week and the third consecutive week of increases

Testing positivity: 3.2%, compared with last week's 2.7%, which was the lowest since testing started in March 2020 (The state is no longer disclosing how many people were tested.)

New vaccinations: 2,747, a decrease from 2,992 the previous week.

Population age 5+ with at least one vaccination: 63%, compared with 70% statewide, up from 62% from last week

Fully vaccinated: 53.4%, according to the CDC

Deaths: Fewer than 10, according to the CDC

MORE: The Ledger