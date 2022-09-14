Police Seek 911 Caller Whose False Claim Triggered a Massive Response to Ford’s Garage

Lakeland police are trying to identify a 911 caller whose false claim of an active shooter triggered a massive response at the Ford’s Garage restaurant in north Lakeland Monday evening. The restaurant’s managing partner told News Channel 8 he was “scared to my core” when the restaurant was suddenly surrounded by first responders. False reports like this are a “huge waste of resources” that also threaten public safety, police spokeswoman Robin Tillett told the station.