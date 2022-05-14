Phyllis Knowlton Hinson, 90

Phyllis Knowlton Hinson of Lakeland, FL passed away on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.

Ms. Hinson was born to Robert and Doris (Rouse) Knowlton on December 24, 1931, in Richmond, PA. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Robert Knowlton; and her son, Larry Hinson. She is survived by her son, Scott Hinder (Maria); daughter, Denise Hinder; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Gerow (Pam), as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Rachel Hinder Torres for her devotion and care of her beloved grandmother. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.