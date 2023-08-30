Although Lakeland is not directly in Hurricane Idalia’s path, area residents took precautions Tuesday to prepare for heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, possible flooding and power outages. Polk County made sandbags available at roadway maintenance sites. Shoppers stocked up on bread, water and other supplies.

Shelters at George Jenkins and Tenoroc high schools had fewer than two dozen residents at 7 p.m., but staff said they would continue accepting people through the night as long as it is safe to do so.

County workers and Polk County Jail inmates load sandbags into waiting cars at 8970 N. Campbell Road. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow.
City Parks & Recreation staff secured swings at Dobbins Park. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow
Bottled water was still available at most Publix stores on Tuesday afternoon. | Cindy Glover, LkldNow
A shopper found the bread aisle still well-stocked on Tuesday afternoon. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow
Handwritten signs directed cars to the emergency shelter at George Jenkins Senior High School. | Cindy Glover, LkldNow
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the shelter at George Jenkins High School had five occupants. Tenoroc High School had 13 occupants and six animals. | Cindy Glover, LkldNow
Workers at Exotic Window Tinting and Detailing take down two American flags atop the building. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Cindy Glover moved to Lakeland in 2021 after spending two decades in South Florida. Her career has included journalism, education, digital marketing and public relations. She worked for the Albuquerque Journal and South Florida Sun-Sentinel and spent a year as a community engagement coordinator for the City of Lakeland before joining LkldNow.

