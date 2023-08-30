Although Lakeland is not directly in Hurricane Idalia’s path, area residents took precautions Tuesday to prepare for heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, possible flooding and power outages. Polk County made sandbags available at roadway maintenance sites. Shoppers stocked up on bread, water and other supplies.

Shelters at George Jenkins and Tenoroc high schools had fewer than two dozen residents at 7 p.m., but staff said they would continue accepting people through the night as long as it is safe to do so.