Nurses Discuss COVID-19 Prep, Family Safety, Supply Levels

A group of nurses from Lakeland Regional Health talked with Ledger reporter Gary White about preparations for COVID-19 and what they’re doing to keep their families safe when they return home. Efforts are being made to conserve supplies, they said; for example, masks are being reused for up to seven shifts instead of discarded after one. Still, no supplies are down to crisis level, they said.

