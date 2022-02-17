New Sculptures Being Installed for Annual Outdoor Competition

Two striking red sculptures were recently installed on opposite ends of the Lemon Street Promenade in downtown Lakeland. The 400-pound, 9-foot-long “Red Buffalo” by James Futral of Fort Myers anchors the promenade’s west end at Florida Avenue. Jim Galluci’s 600-pound, 10-foot-tall “Red Digital Arch” forms a portal for the promenade’s eastern edge at Massachusetts Avenue.

They are among the first pieces to be installed for this year’s Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition. The 10 sculptures along Lemon Street will be supplemented this year by two additional pieces at the Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton. City parks officials hope to have all 12 in place by the end of February. Once they’re installed, information on all the sculptures will be available at flosc.lakelandgov.net.