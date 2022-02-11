New Polk Schools Policy Allows Parents to Opt Students Out of Sex Education

Recent changes to Polk Public Schools’ reproductive health curriculum allow parents to opt out of sex education discussions. Parents of high school and middle school students will be notified of sex education topics a week in advance and can opt out under a policy approved unanimously by the Polk School Board on Jan. 25, WUSF News reports. The schools superintendent said that will allow parents to discuss the topics at home, but some advocates fear home discussions might not take place or impart incorrect information. ALSO: Ledger coverage