New Hurricane Hunters Aircraft Expected for 2024 Season

It will be 2024's storm season before NOAA's Lakeland-based Hurricane Hunters can use the Gulfstream 550 they've been seeking, the Associated Press reports. NOAA started trying for the new aircraft in 2019, wanting their fourth storm-chasing aircraft to be active in 2022. The agency's 2022 budget request includes $100 million for the jet, and delivery is expected to Lakeland Linder Airport in time for the 2024 storm season.