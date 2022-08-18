New Florida Poly Building Doubles University’s Research Space

Florida Polytechnic University today debuted its $47 million Applied Research Center, a modern, 90,000-square-foot structure that more than doubles the lab and research space at the northeast Lakeland campus.

The building houses research and teaching laboratories, student design spaces, conference rooms, faculty offices, and multiple study areas. It “was designed to become a research hub for innovation and a magnet for high-tech industry,” according to a university news release.

Local legislators speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning took credit for helping secure more than $20 million in state funding for the two-story facility.

It is the second academic building on the campus, which opened in 2014, and stands adjacent to the landmark Santiago Calatrava-deisgned Innovation, Science and Technology Building.

LkldNow photos by Michael Wilson

