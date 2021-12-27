New COVID-19 Cases in Polk Jumped 365% Last Week

New COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose last week to 1,792 from 495 the previous week, according to the latest weekly tally from the Florida Department of Health. That 365% increase is the largest week-over-week jump since the state started reporting coronavirus numbers in March 2020.

For the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, testing positivity in Polk went to 9.5% from 3.2%. Both the level of new cases and testing positivity bring Polk backs to levels experienced here in late September as the huge summer spike was receding.

Here is a snapshot of the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, covering the week of Dec. 17-23.