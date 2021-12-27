New COVID-19 Cases in Polk Jumped 365% Last Week
New COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose last week to 1,792 from 495 the previous week, according to the latest weekly tally from the Florida Department of Health. That 365% increase is the largest week-over-week jump since the state started reporting coronavirus numbers in March 2020.
For the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, testing positivity in Polk went to 9.5% from 3.2%. Both the level of new cases and testing positivity bring Polk backs to levels experienced here in late September as the huge summer spike was receding.
Here is a snapshot of the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, covering the week of Dec. 17-23.
- New cases: 1,792, compared with the 495 the previous week and the fourth consecutive week of increases
- Testing positivity: 9.8%, compared with the previous week’s 3.2%, which was one of the lowest since testing started in March 2020. (The state is no longer disclosing how many people were tested.)
- New vaccinations: 3,303, an increase from 2,747 the previous week.
- Population age 5+ with at least one vaccination: 63%, compared with 71% statewide; the Polk percentage is unchanged from the previous week’s number.
- Fully vaccinated: 56.9%, according to the CDC
- Deaths: Fewer than 10, according to the CDC
Support Independent Community News. We rely on people like you to invest in the community by supporting this non-profit service. Donate