The murder of a 46-year-old man driving on West Memorial Boulevard early Friday was the third shooting incident in three months to happen around 2 a.m. — as Lakeland night spots were closing — and may be connected to a parking-lot shootout between two groups at the Jade Fox Lounge last month that left 25-year-old rapper Raheem “350Heem” Bacon dead and 48-year-old Regina Orr critically injured.

Lakeland Police did not name the latest victim, but in an outpouring of social media condolences, family and friends identified him as Katoya “Toy” Wallace. He was Bacon’s uncle, known for his dapper style of dress and passion for customizing cars, and was present at the Jade Fox event.

Wallace’s murder, just a week after Bacon’s funeral, has left a large community — in which almost everyone knows each other and is connected socially or by blood — shocked, grieving and unsure who to trust.

In a pair of posts on Facebook, Wallace’s 23-year-old son, Tevin Booker, said, “My cousin [and] now my pops” with broken heart symbols, and “[I don’t] want people hugging me cause [I don’t] know who took my pops from me.”

Targeted drive-by shooting?

According to friends’ accounts, Wallace was at Barside Sports at 804 E. Memorial Blvd. from late Thursday night into early Friday. Shortly after it closed, he was driving on West Memorial when someone opened fire on his white Kia sedan.

Lakeland Police said the incident was initially reported as a traffic crash around 2:30 a.m., when Wallace’s car hit a black Ford truck close to the intersection of West Memorial and Chestnut Road, near Kathleen High School. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded and found Wallace’s car abandoned in the center median with multiple bullet holes.

“Detectives learned that the 46-year-old male driver of the Kia, who sustained gunshot wounds, had been transported by a personal vehicle to Lakeland Regional Health prior to law enforcement arriving at the scene,” LPD spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said in an emailed news release. “Despite the best efforts of emergency medical professionals, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

PCSO investigators interviewed the driver of the truck, who was not injured and remained at the scene. They determined that the shooting happened about half a mile away in the 2900 block of West Memorial, which is within the Lakeland city limits, and turned the homicide investigation over to LPD.

Defending their mothers

The recent spate of violence may be an extension of events at the ill-fated party at the Jade Fox Lounge on July 28 hosted by Bacon’s older brother, former NBA player Dwayne Bacon, in part to celebrate the release of Raheem’s latest album.

Victim Regina Orr’s daughter — Jamilah Johnson, 23, of Winter Haven — was arrested immediately after the shooting and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A day later, LPD added a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

The lounge owner, Jian Zhang, told LkldNow that city ordinances require businesses that serve alcohol to close by 2 a.m., so the staff turned on the lights at 1:40 a.m. and started to encourage people to leave. He said around that time, a group tried to enter and a fight broke out in the parking lot when they were denied admission.

However, Johnson’s arrest affidavit suggests the dispute actually began much earlier and she may not have been the only one who fired a gun.

The court document says there was confrontation between Orr and Kennie Crawford, the mother of Raheem and Dwayne Bacon. The confrontation was “due to the defendant and victim Orr not paying to enter the Jade Fox lounge. They eventually paid to enter.” After the lights came on at 1:40 a.m. “Ms. Crawford advised that the defendant and Regina Orr confronted her again and Orr punched Ms. Crawford in the face.”

The report says the “large fight” started inside the lounge — with Raheem Bacon coming to his mother’s defense — and spilled out into the parking lot.

Two different caliber shell casings

LPD Officer Joshua Collins was at the scene and said he saw Johnson open fire.

“He advised that she started shooting into the crowd. He stated he exited his vehicle and gave chase and during the chase he observed the defendant throw a firearm towards the back of the vehicle. He stated once the defendant discarded the firearm, she stopped and surrendered without further incident,” the affidavit says.

Isaac Harris, 36, posted on Facebook that he and a member of the Bacon family drove Raheem to the hospital, where the young rapper was pronounced dead.

The Glock 27 handgun is a subcompact gun designed for concealed carry. | Glock US Promotional Image

Orr was taken to Lakeland Regional Health by ambulance with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.

The following day, based on a photo showing Johnson holding onto Raheem and “placing the firearm to his back,” the charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon was added. However, the charging document does not suggest Johnson shot her own mother.

Two different types of shell casings were found at the scene — two .40 caliber casings, consistent with the stolen .40 caliber Glock model 27 that Johnson allegedly used, and two 9 mm casings.

LPD declined to say what caliber bullets hit Bacon and Orr, saying they are “open investigations.”

‘Standing on business’

Johnson played basketball for Kathleen High School, where she graduated in 2018 and was recognized as player of the year.

Jamilah “Milah” Johnson is the only person charged so far in connection with the shooting at Jade Fox Lounge. | Polk County Sheriff's Office

Within hours of the shooting, people connected with her were posting messages with the hashtag #freemilah and saying she “stood on business.” Some have also created clothing that says “Free Milah.”

Johnson remains in the Polk County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Her next court date is Aug. 29. If bond were posted, her terms of release would include being on house arrest with a GPS monitor and not having any contact with the victims.

Several days after the arrest, her lawyer at the time, Jeff Holmes, told The Ledger that videos turned over to police would show Johnson was defending Orr. “My client didn’t shoot her own mother, but we think we know who shot her mother.”

After being declared indigent by the court, Johnson is now represented by Assistant Public Defender Blair Allen, who is running for Public Defender.

Police are investigating whether Wallace may have been targeted as a result of events at the party.

On Aug. 4, Wallace posted “There is casualty in war and sometimes you got to teach a bitch that you are nothing to play with.”

The night of the party and at the time of his murder, Wallace was in violation of a curfew that was a condition of his release while awaiting trial on weapon- and drug-related charges, including converting powdered cocaine into crack in the kitchen of a rental home near Southeastern University. He was arrested with his son in February 2021. His trial was scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 6.

Wallace, who went to Bartow Senior High School, was in and out of trouble from the age of 15 and did several stints in prison. He had four children with three women and a grandson born in May.

Among the terms of his pretrial release on $63,000 bail, he was supposed to have a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. He was also ordered to submit to random urine tests, not to engage in any criminal activity, not use illegal drugs, not possess firearms and not leave Florida.

Same crowd, same clubs, shared grief

In the arrest affidavit and on social media, it is clear that Johnson, Bacon, Wallace and others are part of a large extended community of people who know each other and frequent many of the same clubs and events by many of the same local promoters.

Barside Sports recently underwent a renovation to give it more of a nightclub atmosphere, with themed events most nights of the week including Thursdays — when Wallace was there for the last time.

Barside Holdings LLC also owns the Empire Event Center at 935 E. Memorial Blvd. in the former Searstown Plaza. It reopened under its new name and ownership in January, after previously being known as Black Rozay.

Empire Event Center was the scene of a May 25 shooting that also happened around closing time and left a 27-year-old man injured.

Local promoter Ronald “Raw J” Wilson, who organized the All-White-themed July 28 party at the Jade Fox Lounge, was at Barside with Wallace the night he died. Wilson, a father of three school-age daughters, recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of his entertainment business at Empire, where he hosts “One Night Stand” events every Wednesday.

In addition to launching Raheem Bacon’s new rap album, the Jade Fox party was also to celebrate Rey Supremo tequila being available at lounge. Wilson announced in May that he was the new Florida sales manager for the brand’s parent company, Firelands Winery, which is owned by twins Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, who graduated from Lakeland Senior High School and played in the NFL for a decade before retiring in 2021.

The Pounceys have a charitable foundation and hosted a “Team Pouncey Car Show” at Maddox Ranch on July 22 that was organized by Raw J Entertainment and attended by Wallace.

All of the overlapping connections have been difficult for people with ties to both Johnson’s and Bacon’s families to navigate as the grief and losses mount.