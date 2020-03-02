Mirrorton Seen as a Different Kind of Rental Community

The 305-unit Mirrorton rental community being built north of Lake Mirror will lack fences and gates, making it feel more like a neighborhood than an apartment community, a representative of Flournoy Construction Group said today at a “groundbreaking” ceremony. Representatives of the city of Lakeland and developer The Framework Group of Tampa participated. In the following video, the ceremony starts at about 1:40.

The $61 million project is expected to bring 400 residents to downtown, Lakeland, Mayor Bill Mutz said at the 10 a.m. ceremony.