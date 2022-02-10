Man Linked by DNA Pleads Guilty to 1981 Lakeland Murder

Forty-one years after the murder of 31-year-old Linda Slaten in her Brunell Parkway apartment, a man linked to the crime by DNA evidence pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder. Joseph Clinton Mills, 61, did not admit to the crime or apologize, News Channel 8 reports. His guilty plea resulted in a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole but avoided the death penalty that could have resulted from a jury trial. ALSO: Fox 13 News