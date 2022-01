Lakeland Regional Health has opened a temporary COVID-19 Care Clinic for patients with mild, cold-like symptoms. It’s across Parkview Place from the hospital’s emergency room and intended to relieve pressure from the busy ER, News Channel 8 reports. The clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients with difficulty breathing, chest pains or for life-threatening emergencies are urged to go to the nearest ER.