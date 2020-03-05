A & E

Live Music in Lakeland This Weekend

Avatar

Ray MacGregor Pierson

Live music highlights in Lakeland this weekend include two singers with roots in the middle of America. Missouri-born Heather Pierson brings her acoustic trio to an Among Friends Music house concert Saturday night. Arkansas-bred (but Pensacola-born) Zack Williams, a Grammy-winning singer of Christian rock, fronts a seven-piece band at Victory Church Friday. Keep scrolling for our updated live music calendar.

