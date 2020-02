From Charlotte, N.C., Time Sawyer brings their rootsy folk/alt-country/rock blend to Swan Brewing on Saturday night. Also Saturday night, Koo Koo Kanga Roo will entertain kids and their parents at the Polk Theatre in a fund-raiser for local teachers. Keep scrolling for our updated live music calendar.

Support Independent Community News.

We rely on people like you to invest in the community by supporting this non-profit service. Please donate now.