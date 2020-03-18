Latest Florida COVID-19 Count of 216 Includes 1 in Polk

One Polk County resident is included in tonight’s updated statewide count of 216 Floridians with confirmed COVID-19 cases, Orlando’s WKMG News 6 reports. That individual is listed on an interactive map from the Florida Department of Health, which indicates the individual is a woman and the case isn’t travel-related. There’s no indication where in Polk Count she lives.

The updated count of 216 cases released by Gov. Ron DeSantis this evening includes 24 cases that have been confirmed since his 11 a.m. news conference.

Screen shot of the Florida interactive map, highlighting Polk County

Included in the 216:

195 Florida residents, six of them being isolated out of state

21 are non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State.

Among them are the seven Floridians who have died and those who have tested negative after recovering from the respiratory illness.