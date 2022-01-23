Lakeland Regional Health Joins National Ivermectin Study

Lakeland Regional Health is participating in a national study to determine the effectiveness of ivermectin and two other prescription drugs in treating COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, The Ledger reports. Qualifying patients are offered the chance to participate at the emergency room, and those who agree receive the drugs or a placebo at home. The study is being conducted by the National Institutes of Health, the Duke University Clinical Research Institute and the Vanderbilt University Medical Institute. | MORE: Read via MSN | Study overview in Raleigh News & Observer