Six weeks after a parking-lot shootout between two groups at the Jade Fox Lounge that left 25-year-old rapper Raheem “350Heem” Bacon dead and 48-year-old Regina Orr critically injured, Lakeland Police say the crime has been solved and no murder charges will be filed.

Orr’s daughter — Jamilah Johnson, 23, of Winter Haven — was arrested immediately after the shooting and has been held in the Polk County jail ever since in lieu of $100,000 bond.

In a news release Tuesday, LPD said video evidence shows Bacon “raised a firearm and shot the 48-year-old female victim, seconds prior to being shot by Johnson.”

After reviewing the evidence, the State Attorney’s Office determined that the circumstances “did not support the criminal charge of homicide against Johnson,” given that she was reacting to her mother being shot.

In the news release, LPD spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said Bacon was shot twice. The bullets that killed him matched the stolen .40 caliber Glock model 27 handgun used by Johnson.

The 9mm gun that Bacon used to shoot Orr was not recovered. “Detectives believe someone at the scene took it with them,” Kerr said.

Charges amended

Kerr said the charges against Johnson were amended following the review of the evidence.

Jamilah Johnson

On the night of the shooting, Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, based on information in the Florida Crime Information Center database that was later found to be incorrect. The following day, based on a photo showing Johnson holding onto Raheem and “placing the firearm to his back,” the charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon was added.

Kerr said the initial count, a second-degree felony, was dropped when it was determined that “Johnson was not a convicted felon due to pleading to a lesser charge on a previous arrest, which was not yet updated in the database.”

The aggravated battery using a deadly weapon charge, also a second-degree felony, was dropped as a result of the evidence that Bacon fired the first shot.

In their place, the state filed second-degree felony charges against Johnson of possession of a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence. Although Florida has a new “permitless carry” law that took effect July 1, it only applies to legally owned firearms.

A punch to the face

The exchange of gunfire happened following a party at the Jade Fox Lounge on July 28 hosted by Bacon’s older brother, former NBA player Dwayne Bacon, in part to celebrate the release of Raheem Bacon’s latest album.

Johnson’s arrest affidavit said there was confrontation between Orr and Kennie Crawford, the mother of Raheem and Dwayne Bacon “due to the defendant and victim Orr not paying to enter the Jade Fox lounge.”

The mother-daughter duo apparently left and then returned with additional people and did pay to enter, even though the party was winding down. After the lights came on at 1:40 a.m. “Ms. Crawford advised that (Johnson) and Regina Orr confronted her again and Orr punched Ms. Crawford in the face.”

The report says the “large fight” started inside the lounge — with Raheem Bacon coming to his mother’s defense — and spilled out into the parking lot.

LPD Officer Joshua Collins was at the scene and said he saw Johnson open fire.

“He advised that she started shooting into the crowd. He stated he exited his vehicle and gave chase and during the chase he observed the defendant throw a firearm towards the back of the vehicle. He stated once the defendant discarded the firearm, she stopped and surrendered without further incident,” the affidavit says.

Throwing the gun was the basis for the tampering with evidence charge.

‘All over entry to a club’

Crawford’s first cousin, Elecia Crawford, who was like an aunt to Bacon, said the hardest thing for family members is the senselessness of it all.

“At the end of the day, what this comes down to is: You’ve got this mom laying up here in the hospital, fighting for her life. You’ve got my nephew that’s gone. All over entry to a club. That’s the only thing you can tie it back to. And if that is not the most insane thing to lose your life over …,” Elecia Crawford said.

Johnson played basketball for Kathleen High School, where she graduated in 2018 and was recognized as player of the year.

Within hours of the shooting, people connected with her were posting messages with the hashtag #freemilah and saying she “stood on business.” Some have also created clothing that says “Free Milah.”

Johnson’s next court date is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Nov. 11 at 1 p..m.

Orr is conscious and recovering from her injuries.