Lakeland Man Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland, was arrested by FBI agents today and jailed on charges of felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors involving the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, News Channel 8 reports. An indictment filed last week says Boele and a Clearwater man were part of a group that entered the Capitol grounds illegally and moved to the Lower West Terrace, where rioters clashed with police; the two were scheduled for first appearance in federal court this afternoon ALSO: Tampa Bay Times