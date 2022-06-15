Julie Fancelli Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $60K Speaking Fee on Jan. 6

A donation from Julie Fancelli of Lakeland funded the three-minute, $60,000 speaking engagement by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, at the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the Capitol riot, according to a breaking story by The Washington Post. (A shorter version is available at MSN.) Fancelli, a daughter of Publix Super Markets Inc. founder George Jenkins, also donated $300,000 of the $500,000 cost for the Jan. 6 rally, it was reported in January 2021.