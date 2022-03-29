Joyce Marie Wilson Key, 78

Joyce Marie Wilson Key of Murfreesboro, TN and Lakeland, FL; A dearly loved mother by her three sons, Richard “Ricky”, Randy, and David; and sister of five siblings, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was preceded in death by her father Fred; mother Zery Ozell; and her brothers, Bill, Dean, Homer and Robert. Joyce is survived by her sister Effie; son Richard “Ricky” and his wife Debbie, and their children Maranda and Macayla; son, Randy and his wife Angie, and their children Kayla, Katie, Kristin and Brandon, and son, David; her husband Troy; stepdaughter Sandy and her husband Rick, and their children Mandy, Angel and Tylan; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Joyce will be remembered by sharing the message of the Bible, and her unconditional kindness and love for all.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, March 30th at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 Hwy 98 S. Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.