Jerry W. May, 59, loving husband and father passed away July 26, 2022.

Jerry was born on April 24, 1963 in Sandersville, Georgia. Jerry and Jan moved to Lakeland in 1993 where they made a home and raised their children, Olivia and Walker. For 20 years Jerry was a dedicated coach and teacher at George Jenkins High School. He loved coaching the George Jenkins Softball and Football teams throughout those years. Working with kids was his passion.

Jerry enjoyed his many Lakeland friends who became family. Weekly, Jerry could be found sharing his knowledge with his trivia team “Wayne’s World.” Jerry loved golfing and especially cheering on his Georgia Bulldogs, who after 41 years of waiting let him celebrate another National Championship. Jerry loved his two church families, Grace City Church and First United Methodist Church. Jerry loved working with Young Life Ministry, seeing young people come to know Jesus. Jerry was passionate about mentoring young boys and guiding them to become men. His impact on the lives of the youth runs deep and wide.

Jerry graduated from Davidson College where he played football and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He loved his family and friends deeply and fiercely. He took immense pride in taking care of, providing for, and protecting those he loved most.

Jerry is loved by his wife Jan, children Olivia and Walker, his mother Shirley May, sister Cindy Corbett (Steve), and brothers Tommy (Tammy) and Neil (Penny), nieces and nephews. His father Willard May preceded him in death.





The service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29th. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on line at the following link: https://livestream.com/fumclakeland/events/10565391