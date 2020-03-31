Jaguar Land Rover Dealership Planned Along I-4

Plans are being made for a Jaguar Land Rover dealership to be built in an area along I-4 in Lakeland where several car dealers locate to attract customers from the Tampa and Orlando areas.

A corporation tied to Elder Ford of Tampa plans a 27,358-square-foot auto sales and service facility and a 2,960-square-foot car wash and detail building at 2550 Interstate Drive, Tampa Bay Business Journal reported in an article available to its subscribers.

IBE Lakeland LLC paid $950,000 in October for two parcels totaling 4.3 acres between Keiser University and BrightVolt Inc., according to Polk Property Appraiser records.

The property is across the interstate from Lakeland Toyota and Lakeland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. It’s also near Audi Lakeland and a couple of exits away from the Fields Mercedes-Benz and BMW dealerships.

While the interstate location provides easier access to customers in Tampa Bay and Orlando, both areas already have Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships, TBBJ notes.





Elder Ford is part of Elder Automotive Group, whose holdings include Jaguar dealerships in Tampa and Michigan and Land Rover dealerships in Michigan.

Plans for the dealership were filed with the Southwest Florida Water Management District on March 18