Plans to build a new appeals courthouse in Lakeland were delayed as Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $50 million appropriation for the project, Florida Politics reports. The structure would house a newly created 6th District Court of Appeals. Lakeland Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel, who had pushed for the new courthouse, told The Ledger she understands the veto in light of current elevated construction costs. ALSO: Tampa Bay Times