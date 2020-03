“The entire Geico community is hurting today,” a co-worker said after word spread that the couple involved in Wednesday’s murder-suicide in Lakeland were long-time Geico employees Mark Waggoner, 50, and Heather Waggoner, 41. Police haven’t confirmed the identities, but said a man shot and killed his estranged wife at her Oakbridge apartment before driving home and turning his handgun on himself.