Florida Poly Merger Plan Faces More Opposition

The Florida House bill that would put Florida Polytechnic University under the control of the University of Florida faces more opposition as a House committee prepares to take it up next week. The bill would also merge Sarasota’s New College with Florida State College, and that was the focus of a column opposing the bill written by a bi-partisan group of Florida House members from Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties | ALSO: The chair of the Central Florida Development Council argues against the change.