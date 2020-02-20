Schools

Florida Poly Merger Plan Faces More Opposition

Avatar News Service of Florida via TBBJ

The Florida House bill that would put Florida Polytechnic University under the control of the University of Florida faces more opposition as a House committee prepares to take it up next week. The bill would also merge Sarasota’s New College with Florida State College, and that was the focus of a column opposing the bill written by a bi-partisan group of Florida House members from Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties | ALSO: The chair of the Central Florida Development Council argues against the change.