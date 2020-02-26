Florida Poly Merger Bill Advances Toward a House Vote
The bill to merge Florida Polytechnic University and New College into the University of Florida is headed for the House floor after being passed following abbreviated discussion by the Appropriations Committee Tuesday evening. Opposed by both schools and committee Democrats, the bill could become embroiled in “smoky back rooms where lawmakers trade priorities at the end of session,” a committee member said.
