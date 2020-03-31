First COVID-19 Death Reported in Polk County

Polk County has recorded its first COVID-19 death, according to the Florida Department of Health’s noon report, which shows there are now 73 confirmed cases in Polk, up 10 from last night’s report.

There is no immediate indication of the victim’s age, gender or city.

Countywide, 1,129 people have been tested, with 1,026 found negative and 30 awaiting results, according to the latest state report.

The disease has put 24 local people in hospitals. The patients include 41 women and 32 men ages 8 to 88.

Across Florida, there are 6,338 cases and 75 deaths.