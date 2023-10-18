Lakeland Police say a man speeding drove through a small wooded area, crashed his car into Lake Hollingsworth at Crystal Lake Road and then ran off on foot.

LPD officers caught up with him shortly afterward and took him into custody. His name and age were not immediately available.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. — a busy time for walkers, runners and bikers around the lake. An hour later, an official with Joyce Automotive and Towing was on the scene, assessing how to pull the four-door gray Honda from the lake. The car’s dashboard, head and tail lights were still running.

Lakeland Police spokesperson Stephanie Kerr said no other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.

This is the second time in five months that a car wound up in one of the city’s premeir lakes. In May, Philip Peterson, 28, of Lakeland, drove over the curb at Ingraham Avenue and wound up about 150 feet into Lake Hollingsworth. Peterson told officers he wasn’t paying attention when the 4:30 a.m. accident happened. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.