Downtown Golf Cart Shuttles Now Run Only on Weekends

The golf carts that transport people around downtown Lakeland have proved more popular on weekend evenings than during weekday lunch hours, so the service now runs only on weekends, 10 Tampa Bay reports. The two-month-old service, called The Squeeze, is a pilot project from the Citrus Connection and the Downtown Lakeland Development Authority. The eight-seat golf carts, now equipped with green LED lights underneath, run from 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The service has attracted 130-150 riders on recent weekends, Citrus Connection spokeswoman Erin Killebrew said. | Route map, more info

Sign me Up! Invalid email address We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!