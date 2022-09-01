Detroit Tigers Spring Training Schedule Reflects a Return to Normal
After their traditional opener against a local college team, the Detroit Tigers launch Spring Training 2023 at home in Lakeland on Feb. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies and end at home on March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
With a full 32-game lineup, the schedule looks a lot like seasons prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 or the 2022 lineup abbreviated by the MLB walkout, The Detroit Free Press reports.
Before a full return to Detroit, the Tigers face the Rays again for Opening Day on March 30 in St. Petersburg.
The Tigers have made Lakeland their Spring Training Home since 1934 and have played at Marchant Stadium since 1966.
Tigers 2023 Spring Training schedule
- Feb. 25 vs. Philadelphia, 1:05
- Feb. 26 vs. Baltimore, 1:05
- Feb. 27 at N.Y. Yankees (Tampa), TBA
- Feb. 28 at Toronto (Dunedin), TBA
- March 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05
- March 2 vs. Baltimore, 1:05
- March 3 at N.Y. Yankees (Dunedin), TBA (SS)
- March 3 at Philadelphia (Clearwater), TBA (SS)
- March 4 vs. Toronto, 1:05
- March 5 at Minnesota (Fort Myers), TBA
- March 6 at Boston (Fort Myers), TBA
- March 7 vs. St. Louis, 1:05
- March 8 vs. Washington, 1:05
- March 9 at Pittsburgh (Bradenton), TBA
- March 10 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
- March 11 at Atlanta (North Port), TBA
- March 12 vs. Minnesota, 1:05
- March 13 at Tampa Bay (Port Charlotte), TBA (SS)
- March 13 at Baltimore (Sarasota), TBA (SS)
- March 14 vs. Boston, 1:05
- March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 6:05
- March 17 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
- March 18 at St. Louis (Jupiter), TBA
- March 19 at Washington (West Palm Beach), TBA
- March 20 vs. Toronto, 1:05
- March 21 at N.Y. Yankees (Tampa), TBA
- March 22 vs. Atlanta, 1:05
- March 23 at Baltimore (Sarasota), TBA (SS)
- March 23 at Philadelphia (Clearwater), TBA (SS)
- March 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:05
- March 25 at Toronto (Dunedin), TBA
- March 26 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05
Support Independent Community News. We rely on people like you to invest in the community by supporting this non-profit service. Donate