Detroit Tigers Spring Training Schedule Reflects a Return to Normal

After their traditional opener against a local college team, the Detroit Tigers launch Spring Training 2023 at home in Lakeland on Feb. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies and end at home on March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With a full 32-game lineup, the schedule looks a lot like seasons prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 or the 2022 lineup abbreviated by the MLB walkout, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Before a full return to Detroit, the Tigers face the Rays again for Opening Day on March 30 in St. Petersburg.

The Tigers have made Lakeland their Spring Training Home since 1934 and have played at Marchant Stadium since 1966.

Tigers 2023 Spring Training schedule